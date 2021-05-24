Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,997,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after acquiring an additional 92,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.