Canaccord Genuity Cuts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$1.40

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESI. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.40 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.36.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.08.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. Analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

