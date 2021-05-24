Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.25.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$13.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.18. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$9.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.38.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

