Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.38 and a 12-month high of C$17.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

