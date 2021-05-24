Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €171.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €167.75 ($197.36).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €144.45 ($169.94) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €153.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €143.08.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

