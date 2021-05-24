Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Results gained from strategic investments in omnichannel capabilities, as well as marketing, data and analytics along with an increased focus on EMEA and APAC regions. Earnings improved year on year, driven by strong margins due to prudent inventory management strategies. Additionally, it is gaining from strong digital sales, backed by higher traffic. This along with store optimization plans is likely to be an upside in the near term. Moreover, the company’s plan to resume share repurchase seems encouraging. However, the pandemic has been taking a toll on its top line. Markedly, sales fell during the fourth quarter mainly due to soft traffic trends. Also, elevated COVID-19-related costs remain concerns.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

