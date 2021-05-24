Raymond James Raises Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to C$18.50

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HERXF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of HERXF stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

