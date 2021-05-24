Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SSPG. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 392 ($5.12).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 303.60 ($3.97) on Thursday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 328.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 325.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other news, insider Judy Vezmar bought 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

