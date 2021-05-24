Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Get Altimmune alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALT. Guggenheim started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $537.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.37. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.