Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABNB. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.90.

Airbnb stock opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.83. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock valued at $58,615,037.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. 6elm Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% in the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 529.7% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,400,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

