Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $109.52 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.23. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,941,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

