L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for L Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

