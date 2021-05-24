Reviewing ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athersys has a beta of -1.67, meaning that its share price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Athersys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Athersys 0 0 3 0 3.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.82%. Athersys has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.20%. Given Athersys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Athersys is more favorable than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Athersys shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Athersys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Athersys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 36.60 -$16.20 million ($0.40) -7.23 Athersys $1.44 million 256.02 -$78.76 million ($0.42) -3.95

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Athersys. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athersys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Athersys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -154.44% -54.25% Athersys N/A -200.89% -124.72%

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals beats Athersys on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. It has a joint venture with Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company's lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from neurological damage from an ischemic stroke, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction, and has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients, including those suffering from serious conditions with unmet medical needs. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and ophthalmological indications, as well as for the treatment of liver, kidney, pancreas, and intestinal tissue diseases; and the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

