Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) Head to Head Survey

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Scientific Games has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.91, meaning that its share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Scientific Games and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -15.58% N/A -4.62% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Scientific Games shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Scientific Games and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 1 2 4 0 2.43 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scientific Games presently has a consensus price target of $45.11, suggesting a potential downside of 30.44%. Given Scientific Games’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Triple P.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scientific Games and Triple P’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $2.72 billion 2.29 -$569.00 million ($3.79) -17.11 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games.

Summary

Scientific Games beats Triple P on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases gaming machines; provides gaming operations and licensing arrangements; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery products; designs and manufactures instant games tickets; offers instant products planning, monitoring, management system, warehousing, inventory management, distribution, marketing, and game support functions; supplies player loyalty programs, merchandising services, and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicenses brands for lottery products and lottery-related promotional products. It also provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's SciPlay segment sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards; and third-party branded games and original content through mobile and web platforms. Its Digital segment provides digital gaming, iLottery, and sports betting solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products, and services; software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services; Open Platform Systems; and content aggregation platforms. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

