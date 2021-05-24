Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Minera Alamos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minera Alamos’ FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Minera Alamos stock opened at C$0.71 on Monday. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$308.30 million and a P/E ratio of 71.00.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.