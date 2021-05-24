Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $694.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 44.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

