Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RDWR. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Radware stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Radware has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

