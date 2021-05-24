TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFFP. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.17. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 790,006 shares of company stock worth $11,284,351. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 137,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2,166.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,565,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 215,682 shares during the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

