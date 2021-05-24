HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.33 ($63.92).

HLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €55.32 ($65.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is €48.65 and its 200-day moving average is €49.84. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €32.40 ($38.12) and a 1 year high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

