SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.62.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.