Marston’s’ (MARS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 101 ($1.32).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 91.60 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.75. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £580.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

