Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €50.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.93 ($55.21).

FRE opened at €46.32 ($54.49) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.94.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

