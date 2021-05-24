Warburg Research Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.71 ($3.19).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.31 ($2.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.83. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.