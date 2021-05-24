Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the transport operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 79.71 ($1.04).

LON FGP opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -3.92. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.41.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

