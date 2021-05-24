Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,600 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,442.33 ($44.97).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13) on Thursday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,404.50 ($44.48). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,226.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,013.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.03 billion and a PE ratio of 70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

