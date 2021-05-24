Monro, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Monro in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Monro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

MNRO stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Monro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

