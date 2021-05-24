National Bankshares Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$72.50 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.00.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$56.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6637505 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total value of C$188,641.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$277,206.78. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

