Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKO. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.92. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The stock has a market cap of C$773.11 million and a PE ratio of 49.64.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$87.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$730,584.80. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,383.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,000 shares of company stock worth $919,770.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

