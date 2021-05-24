Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$52.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKI. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.73.

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.69. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.01 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.4699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

