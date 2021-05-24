Beacon Securities Comments on Fury Gold Mines Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:FURY opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.23. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 35.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 207,337 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.