Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LivaNova PLC’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for LivaNova in a report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $81.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.