Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BT Group (BTGOF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BT Group (OTCMKTS: BTGOF):

5/21/2021 – BT Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/20/2021 – BT Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2021 – BT Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2021 – BT Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/16/2021 – BT Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2021 – BT Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/29/2021 – BT Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. BT Group plc has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.50.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

