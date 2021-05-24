Analyzing Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) & Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) and Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Renalytix AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Renalytix AI and Laboratory Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A Laboratory Co. of America 17.26% 34.07% 15.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renalytix AI and Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix AI N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.16) -201.38 Laboratory Co. of America $13.98 billion 1.88 $1.56 billion $23.94 11.24

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix AI. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laboratory Co. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Renalytix AI and Laboratory Co. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix AI 0 1 2 0 2.67 Laboratory Co. of America 0 0 12 0 3.00

Renalytix AI presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.72%. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus target price of $271.69, indicating a potential upside of 1.00%. Given Laboratory Co. of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laboratory Co. of America is more favorable than Renalytix AI.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats Renalytix AI on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides specialty Testing services comprising gene-based and esoteric testing; advanced tests target specific diseases, including anatomic pathology/oncology, cardiovascular disease, coagulation, diagnostic genetics, endocrinology, infectious disease, women's health, pharmacogenetics, parentage and donor testing; and occupational testing services, medical drug monitoring services, chronic disease programs, and kidney stone prevention tests. In addition, it provides online and mobile applications to enable patients to check test results; patient self-service apps; and online applications for managed care organizations. Further, it offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from early-stage research to clinical development and commercial market access. The company primarily serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, crop protection and chemical companies, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

