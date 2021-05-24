Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

AYI opened at $177.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.68.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

