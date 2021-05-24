BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,086 ($27.25).

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,116.50 ($27.65) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,204.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,056.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The firm has a market cap of £107.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

