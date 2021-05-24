Royal Bank of Canada Raises Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a buy rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.18.

TSE EXE opened at C$8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$720.97 million and a PE ratio of 12.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.87. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 76.56%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

