Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Experian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Experian stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

