The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The ODP Corporation have surpassed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from growth in its digital platform, supported by prudent omni-channel offerings. The company is on track with digital transformation of its business. It has also made notable progress on its B2B pivot. Moreover, the company is progressing with the spin-off of its Business Solutions Division contract unit, Grand & Toy, and independent regional office-supply distribution operations. The separation is expected to be completed during the first half of 2022. . The spin-off is likely to improve strategic focus and create long-term value for shareholders. However, continued business disruptions caused by the pandemic are a concern. During first-quarter 2021, disruptions in contract channel affected the Business Solutions Division sales.”

Separately, UBS Group raised The ODP from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of ODP opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The ODP has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,894. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The ODP by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ODP by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The ODP by 2,651.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

