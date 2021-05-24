Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRLB. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.00.

PRLB stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

