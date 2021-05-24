Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $155.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NOVT stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Novanta has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $146.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.56.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

