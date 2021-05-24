BioLineRx (BLRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.36). On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLRX opened at $3.10 on Monday. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $141.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

BLRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

