Boqii (BQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. On average, analysts expect Boqii to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BQ opened at $3.79 on Monday. Boqii has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

