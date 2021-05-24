GSX Techedu (GOTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GOTU stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of -1.28.

Separately, Nomura upgraded GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

