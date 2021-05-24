FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Presidio Property Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58).

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

Shares of SQFT opened at $3.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

