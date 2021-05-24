Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centric Health in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Centric Health (TSE:CRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.23 million.

