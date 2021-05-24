FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective (up from C$13.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.01.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$8.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$3.33 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.79.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$378,070. Also, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.