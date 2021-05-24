Lundin Gold Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$246.67 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$12.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.43.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$1,065,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,850,114.23. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$527,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,004,700. Insiders have sold a total of 171,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,171 in the last ninety days.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

