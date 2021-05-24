FY2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Raised by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.