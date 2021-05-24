FY2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Raised by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion.
