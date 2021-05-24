Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of COG opened at $17.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 511,463 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 157,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

