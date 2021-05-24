Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of COG opened at $17.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

